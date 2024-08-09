Mizoram and Assam Sign Joint Agreement to Resolve Long-Standing Border Dispute

AIZAWL: In a significant step towards resolving their prolonged border dispute governments of Mizoram and Assam have signed new Joint Statement at the State Guest House in Aizawl. The agreement was signed by Mizoram’s Home Minister K. Sapdanga and Assam’s Minister for Border Protection & Development Atul Bora.

The Joint Statement builds upon foundations laid earlier this year through ‘Goodwill Mission’ The mission was initiated to encourage peaceful relations along the contentious border. It was first endorsed by Chief Ministers of both states in February 2024. Today’s agreement reinforces commitment to maintaining harmony and preventing conflicts in future.

Central to the agreement is mutual pledge by Mizoram and Assam to promote and sustain peaceful interactions along shared border. Both governments have agreed to organize joint cultural and sports festivals. These festivals aim to enhance community engagement and understanding between people of the two states. Events are expected to begin before January 31 2025. They are seen as key component in building trust and solidarity.

The agreement also reaffirms both states' dedication to resolving border issues through dialogue rather than conflict. A series of meetings between officials from both governments will be held regularly. These meetings will address ongoing concerns. The next Ministerial-level meeting is scheduled to take place in Guwahati, Assam before March 31, 2025. This signals ongoing commitment to maintaining open lines of communication.

Additionally, governments of Mizoram and Assam have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy against smuggling of arecanut. This practice has long plagued the region. Both states have vowed to ensure strict enforcement of this regulation. They recognize importance of curbing illegal activities along their border.

To further ensure continuous dialogue and collaboration it has been agreed that Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from both states will hold monthly virtual meetings. These will be supplemented by biannual in-person meetings. This allows for timely discussions and resolutions of any emerging issues. This systematic approach to communication is intended to reinforce peaceful coexistence of neighboring states and maintain the momentum of agreement.