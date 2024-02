A Correspondent

DEMOW: Saraswati Puja was celebrated in the educational institutes of Demow and its surrounding areas on Wednesday. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja the devotees invoked divine blessings for improving learning skills. The students reached their respective educational institutes in Demow and prayed to Goddess Saraswati. After the Anjali, prasad was distributed among the students.

