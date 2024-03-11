Assam: Sarbajanin Shivaratri Puja concludes in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Shivaratri Puja was organized in Demow Raichai Sarbajanin Shiva Mandir from March 8 for three days. Different programmes were organized amidst the 3-day festivities like plantation of saplings, shiva puja, shiva gita paath, earthen lamps were lit in Mandir premises, naam kirtan along with different programmes were organized. On the last day of the festival i.e. on Sunday, March 10th also different programmes were organized and during night a Bhaona was staged.

Also Read: Mahabhairab Mandir decked up for Shivaratri in Sonitpur district