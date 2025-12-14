Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal calls for constructive journalism at TDJA Golden Jubilee concluding session

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday exhorted journalists to engage in constructive criticism of government activities, stating that such an approach is essential for the nation to progress towards its desired goals. Emphasizing that India is the world’s largest democracy, he said there must be balance and coordination among the four pillars of democracy—the executive, judiciary, legislature, and the media.

Sonowal was speaking while inaugurating the concluding session of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association (TDJA), held under the aegis of the Doomdooma Press Club on Saturday afternoon.

Cautioning against the haphazard growth of social media, the Union Minister said that some form of regulation is necessary to ensure the healthy functioning of democracy. He also stressed the need to maintain a balance between technological advancement and humanism. Highlighting environmental concerns, Sonowal said the preservation of ecology is of utmost importance, particularly in view of the disastrous effects of global warming, which threaten the very existence of the planet. The Union Minister was accompanied by Balin Chetia, MLA, Sadiya; Pulak Chetia, Chairman, Tinsukia Municipal Board; Pulak Gohain, Chairman, Housing Board of Assam; Arunjyoti Moran, Chairman, Moran Autonomous Council; and other dignitaries.

The meeting was also addressed by Dr Kamaleswar Kalita, Principal, Doomdooma College; Bakul Gogoi, President, Brihattar Asom Juba Mancha; Joykanta Moran, President, All Moran Students’ Union; Debananda Cheleng, President, Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union; and several other dignitaries.

On the occasion, the prestigious Bhadrakrishna Goswami Award was presented to Banojit Kalita of NK TV, Guwahati. In the magazine competition, Tengakhat College secured the first prize, while Doomdooma College and DHSK College, Dibrugarh, won the second and third prizes respectively. Among the eight press clubs under the jurisdiction of TDJA, the Tinsukia Press Club was adjudged the best press club.

The ninth issue of the annual magazine Janadhwani, edited by Manoj Baruah, and the souvenir Swarnagandha, published by the Golden Jubilee Reception Committee with Diganta Kumar Bhajoni as President and Deben Deka and Samiron Bora as joint editors, were also released during the programme.

