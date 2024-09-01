Manipur Chief Minister Declares War on Drugs, Vows to Safeguard Youth and Future

IMPHAL: Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh said his government was determined to fight the growing drug menace that could engulf the state gradually. He spoke in a very resolute tone, cautioning that Manipur lay in proximity to the so-called 'Golden Triangle,' a triangle of three countries notorious for the illicit drugs trade, which he has infamously nicknamed the 'Dead Triangle.'

Addressing the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister revealed that as many as 1.5 lakh youth in Manipur have fallen prey to the drug menace. The disquieting figure underlines the reason behind the urgency of his mission to root out drugs trafficking and poppy cultivation in the state. "I have a responsibility to protect our country from the drug menace," Singh said, taking to microblogging platform X to garner support. "At least 1.5 lakh youths of Manipur have fallen prey to drugs, and this battle is urgent more than ever."

He also drew attention to the distressing trend of illegal immigration from Myanmar, which he said is adding to the state's drug problem. "Myanmar illegal immigrants are not only entering India illegally but also in the process of destroying our youths," he said, underlining the multi-faceted problems that face the state.

Ever since the launching of the 'War on Drugs Mission' in November 2018, a concerted effort led by the BJP-led coalition government, Manipur has come a long way in containing the drug menace. Singh proudly shared that over Rs 60,000 crore worth of illicit narcotics have been seized in the last five years. Besides, as many as 16,161 acres of poppy cultivation have been destroyed, indicating the state's relentless pursuit of drug eradication.

The CM further said that 2,351 cases related to drug trafficking and cultivation have been registered with more than 18,000 kilograms of drugs seized. These figures stand as a testimony to the seriousness of the efforts being accomplished in the state.

He also thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Union Minister Amit Shah for continuous support in taking on the scourge of drugs. Singh credited the BJP 2.0 campaign with garnering massive support from different sections of society on the ways to bolster the state's war on drugs.

Singh, in a clarion call to join him in this important fight, urged the whole nation to join this important fight. "I urge the nation to awake and join me in this critical battle to save our future," he said and added that anti-drug fight is not a regional issue alone but a national challenge which required collective action.