Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal’s Elder Brother Passes Away in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Misti Prasad Sonowal (75), elder brother of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over his native village of Bindhakata Muluk Gaon and the Chabua region, where people are mourning the loss. In 2004, Misti Prasad Sonowal lost his wife and two daughters in a tragic accident in Nagaon. He was a retired from SBI as a General Manager.

His last rites will be performed at his native village in Bindhakata Muluk Gaon.

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