Assam: Sarpabandhu Mohammad Qasem Ali Rescues Snakes Whenever Needed

BIJNI: A local youth of Bijni is known for his unique skill of catching snakes. He gets hold of even poisonous snakes with his bare hands instead of the usual use of sticks. In one of the most recent occurrences, he rescued a cobra which was hiding in a bag. The poisonous snake was later released in the open so that it could move to a safer area, possibly away from human habitation.

Mohammad Qasem Ali, a resident of Gerukabari near Bijni, is renowned for his unique skill of catching snakes by hand without using a stick. Popularly known as "Sarpabandhu" or "friend of snakes,". He has been helping the community by catching snakes by hand, without the use of a stick. As a result, the chance of injuries to snakes is also limited while rescuing.

When local people report the presence of snakes in their homes office premises or even open areas Sarpabandhu Qasem Ali arrives swiftly and handles the situation with the utmost efficiency. Qasem Ali has a wealth of experience and deep knowledge about several local varieties of snakes. Qasem Ali rescued several snakes in various parts of Bijni town in recent times. He advises the public that not all snakes are venomous and encourages them to approach the situation calmly if they encounter a snake. Sarpabandhu Mohammad Qasem Ali can be reached for snake-related issues at any time of day or night on his number:

Recently, the doctors of Swahid Madan Rauta Sub-divisional Civil Hospital in Pathsala, Bajali district, saved the life of a 16-year-old girl, named Farida Begum, a resident of Niz Barala in Barpeta district.

According to the victim, she was working at her home when the snake bit her. She was immediately admitted to the hospital and saved due to timely treatment. Led by Deputy Superintendent Dr Utpal Baruah along with the senior doctors Dr Kulen Kakati, Dr Abinash Kalita, Dr Jiyaul Hauk, Dr Gaurav Sarma, Dr Newton Das, and Dr Diganta Choudhury treated her.