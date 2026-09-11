Assam: Sarupathar police officer arrested in ONGC oil theft case

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: In a significant development in the ONGC pipeline oil theft case at Raja Pukhuri in Uriamghat, Golaghat district, police have arrested Sarupathar Co-district Superintendent of Police (CDSP), Dipan Patar.

Patar was arrested on Thursday over allegations of being involved in the oil theft operation, in which an ONGC pipeline was allegedly punctured to steal crude oil.

The arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation into the case, which has already led to the arrest of several accused persons. Earlier, Uriamghat police arrested the alleged mastermind, Amit Barsaikia, from Dibrugarh. Police have also arrested Gopal Barman of Dhubri and Luku Shyam, a woman from Uriamghat, for their alleged involvement in the case.

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