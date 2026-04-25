Assam: Sathya Sai Baba Aradhana Day celebrated in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The 15th Aradhana Day of Sathya Sai Baba was observed at Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School in Golaghat. The programme was jointly organized by Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Sathya Sai Seva Organization, and Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar.

On this occasion, Omkar chanting, Suprabhatam, and Nagar Sankirtan were conducted in the school temple campus from 5:00 am. As part of the service activities, Bal Vikas students, along with teachers, visited Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat and distributed fruits and other food items in the children's ward. Later, Narayan Seva was organized in the school premises.

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