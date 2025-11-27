Sivasagar celebrates Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary with bhajans, seva and devotee felicitations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: "Every being is filled with truth and love. There is no creature without love within. Love may manifest in various ways, but it is one and the same. That love is God." Guided by this divine message of Sathya Sai Baba, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti of Sivasagar celebrated Baba's birth centenary on November 23 with an array of spiritual and humanitarian programmes at the Sri Sathya Sai Temple on the bank of historic Borpukhuri in Sivasagar.

Marking the special centenary year, the Samiti organized a fortnight-long series of activities beginning November 8. These included a two-day Akhanda Bhajan for world peace, a free medical camp and special Narayana Seva at the Kumudalay orphanage in Joysagar, women's special bhajan sessions on Shakti Swarupini Divas, study circles, and the felicitation of 17 senior women devotees.

On the concluding day, celebrations began at 4:30 am with Omkaram. A major highlight was the Narayana Seva for economically disadvantaged and homeless individuals, during which cooked food, blankets and warm clothes were distributed as part of the winter relief initiative.

A public meeting chaired by district President Binod Sharma commenced with an inaugural bhajan by Neha Saikia. Several senior Sai devotees, including Subhan Dhekial Phukan, Tarun Chandra Dev Roy, Nil Hazarika, Tarun Das and Dilip Kotoky were felicitated for their decades of dedicated service. The evening saw the temple illuminated with the lighting of a hundred lamps. More than 300 devotees took part in the centenary celebration, which featured special bhajans, reading of Baba's divine teachings, Mangalarati, and distribution of prasad.

District president Binod Sharma, convenor Pawan Chandra Sharma, and women's study circle coordinator Bibha Borgohain informed that the celebrations were organized to honour Sathya Sai Baba's eternal message of love, peace and service to humanity.

