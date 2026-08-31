Assam: Saturday Market in Nalbari district gives students hands-on learning experience

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A unique and educational Saturday Market was organised at Adarsha Balika Vidyapith in Panigaon, Nalbari district, on Saturday as part of the students’ Bagless Day initiative. Students brought fresh vegetables grown at home, along with various handicrafts, homemade products and other items, to the school campus for sale.

From the morning, the students enthusiastically set up their individual stalls on the school premises. Fresh vegetables, homemade products and food items added to the attraction of the market. As part of an initiative planned by the school’s Headmaster Nripen Dutta, the students also set up stalls selling tea, phuchka and traditional sharbat.

The Saturday Market created a lively and festive atmosphere on the school campus. The students actively participated in displaying and selling their products while interacting with customers. A large number of customers visited the school premises to purchase the items, and almost all the products brought by the students were sold out, receiving an encouraging response from visitors.

The programme provided the students with valuable practical experience beyond the conventional classroom environment. Through the activity, they learned about setting prices, buying and selling, calculating profit and loss, handling money and maintaining accounts. The initiative thus helped connect classroom learning with practical aspects of everyday life.

According to the guidance of Nalbari District School Inspector Ratul Chandra Das, such initiatives in schools are expected to encourage self-reliance, entrepreneurial thinking, a sense of responsibility and teamwork among students. The opportunity to sell products grown or prepared at home also helped the students understand the value of local resources, creativity and hard work.

The programme also provided students with a refreshing break from their regular classroom routine. Taking part in the market with enthusiasm, the students enjoyed the day while gaining useful real-life experience. The combination of education, practical learning and enjoyment made the Saturday Market a meaningful Bagless Day activity at Adarsha Balika Vidyapith.

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