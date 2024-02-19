Assam: Save Bharalu voices concern over construction near Pamohi River

Guwahati: Save Bharalu (Bharalu Bachao) Abhiyan, an organization dedicated to revival of the Bahini Bharalu river system in the city, alleged that construction activities on the south bank of the Pamohi river near Garchuk violated GMDA norms on construction near water bodies.

The organization, comprising socially committed citizens, noted that Pamohi is an extension of the Mora Bharalu river, which joins the Bahini- Basistha conglomerate near ISBT and flows westward to join the Deepor Beel, the state's only Ramsar Site.

These construction activities, purportedly permitted by GMDA, the primary agency for granting construction permissions within the city limits, have raised serious concerns among environmental activists and citizens alike, Save Bharalu (Bharalu Bachao) Abhiyan said.

It was also pointed out that, according to Page 26-2-(ix) of the Guwahati Building Construction Bye

Laws 2014 ( Assam Gazette) a minimum distance of 10 meters must be maintained from these natural rivers to any construction activity. However, it has been observed that this regulation has been blatantly violated in this case.

Save Bharalu (Bharalu Bachao) Abhiyan expressed serious concern over this blatant violation of construction norms, in a press release signed by Save Bharalu Abhiyan President Dr. Rabin Mazumder and General Secretary Satya Ranjan Baruah.

The organization questioned how such violation of existing rule was possible and urged the authorities concerned to take immediate corrective steps to halt illegal construction activities near the Pamohi river as stated above, for greater interest of conserving nature.

They also urged the concerned authority to emphasize on strict adherence to environmental regulations so that such blatant violations never occur in future.

Also Read: Eminent educationist Panchanan Medhi Memorial Award presented at 27th Annual Conference of Nalbari District Karmachari Parishad

Also Watch: