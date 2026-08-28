Assam: SBI holds awareness programme on clerical recruitment in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA: An awareness programme on SBI Clerical Recruitment 2026 was organised at PNGB Government Model College, Kakopathar, on August 26 by the State Bank of India (SBI), Regional Business Office, Tinsukia, in collaboration with PNGBGM College. The programme was aimed at creating awareness among college students about career opportunities in the banking sector and the recruitment process for SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales), commonly referred to as clerical recruitment.

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