Assam: Scholarships for Meritorious Students Announced in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Anjan Dutta Foundation, established to uphold the ideals of the late Anjan Dutta, a prominent political leader, sports organizer and writer of Assam, has decided to award the Anjan Dutta Memorial Educational Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24. A total of 19 meritorious students from the Sivasagar Legislative Assembly constituency, who have excelled in their Higher Secondary final examinations, will receive the scholarships.

The scholarship award ceremony will take place on November 27 at Yuvadal. Alongside the scholarship distribution, the ‘Anjali Dutta Memorial Lecture,’ organized by the Sibsagar Press Club in collaboration with the Anjan Dutta Foundation, will also be held on the same day, as announced by Dr Ankita Dutta at a press conference organized at Sibsagar Press Club on Thursday.

Anjan Dutta Foundation has been involved in various social activities, including organizing the “Anjan Dutta Memorial Lecture” on the theme “Demonetization and its Impact on the Indian Economy,” where former Finance Minister P Chidambaram delivered a speech, conducting an online mental health awareness camp titled “Tales of Struggle and Strength” during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizing 33 mental health camps in collaboration with the Assam Government in the districts of Goalpara, Dhubri, Kamrup Metropolitan, Jorhat, and Sivasagar, implementing tree plantation drives at various locations and times, awarding scholarships to 73 meritorious students over four academic years, hosting talent hunt competitions among students and many more.

The Anjan Dutta Foundation remains committed to continuing similar initiatives for the betterment of society in the future, stated Dr Ankita Dutta at the press conference.

