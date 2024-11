The Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Assam, has informed Scheduled Tribe (ST) students that the last date for submission of online applications for pre-matric (class IX and X) and post-matric scholarships for ST students has been extended till November 15, 2024. The students have to apply online through the national scholarship portal (NSP), www.scholarships.gov.in.

