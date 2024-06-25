Assam School Criticized for Displaying Incorrect National Flag Colors on Premises

BAJALI: A government school in Assam has come under criticism for displaying an incorrect version of the national flag on its premises.

The school is located in lower Bajali district, named Rehabari Higher Secondary School. This error allegedly violates the Flag Code of India.

Locals said that the school’s management, during recent renovations, incorporated drawings of the Indian flag with inaccurate colours on the pillars of the newly constructed library, estimated to have cost Rs 16 lakh. The Flag Code specifies that the top panel of the Indian flag should be India saffron, the middle panel white, and the bottom panel India green.

The white panel should display the Ashoka Chakra in navy blue colour with 24 equally spaced spokes. However, the flags depicted at the school used saffron, white, and yellow, sparking criticism from locals.

One resident commented, “This is akin to disrespecting our national flag. The principal, being an educated individual, should have noticed this error. It raises concerns about what the students are being taught.”

