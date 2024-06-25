State Agriculture Department Inspection team visits Sonitpur

Tezpur: A team from the Assam State Agriculture Department arrived in Sonitpur for a two-day visit aimed at inspecting various departmental schemes and farmer field visits. The team included Arunima Dev Choudhury, State Advisor for the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) and Assistant Director of Agriculture Makibur Rahman along with Sonitpur District Agricultural Officer Pranjal Sharma, Assistant Director of Agriculture Mizanur Rahman Choudhury, Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officers Pranab Bora, Zakir Hussain, and Mahfuzur Rahman. They evaluated agricultural practices and inspected the implementation sites of various schemes across the district engaging with farmers to understand their perspectives.

During the visit, the team toured the “Tezpur Litchi” orchard and nursery managed by the Agnigarh Farmer Producer Company (FPC), exchanging views with the FPC officials. They also inspected the fields under the Shyamal FPC within the Silabandha agricultural circle and observed millet cultivation by lead farmer Anjan Nath in Chaunicuk village. The team reviewed the palm oil nursery on 81 bighas of land in Pagalabil village in Bindukuri circle under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme managed by KE Cultivation.

Additionally, they observed the commercial paddy seed production by the Mojiya Farmer Producer Company in Pakhiajhar, led by Kamal Bora and other emerging youths. The team also visited the floriculture mission under Dipota agriculture circle in Bamun Gaon village to see commercial flower cultivation and emphasized the government’s efforts to increase flower production to meet state demand.

On the other hand, with the assistance of the Agriculture Department, the team visited the shop and pickle preparation arrangements of Amrita Madhuri, an enterprising woman from Ketekibari, Tezpur, who has been able to establish a business identity by preparing various types of pickles.

They also participated in a seed distribution and farmer interaction event held at the Joint Director of Agriculture office in Mazgaon, Tezpur. Under the assistance of Agricultural Development Officer Panchamika Dutta, Agriculture Extension Assistant Shamsher Ahmed, Nripen Rajbangshi and other officials, paddy seeds were distributed to farmers of the Depota and Ghoramari agricultural circles under the National Food Security Mission and the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. They also discussed crop insurance schemes and addressed various challenges and issues faced by farmers.

The district media expert Bitupan Saikia, Scheme Officer Ranjita Goswami, NFSM district advisor Nekib Ahmed, Agricultural Inspector Uttam Kumar Das and Millet Extension Assistant Bidisha Bora were also present during the team programme.

Also Read: Former Executive Member Suraj Naiding Urges Assam Government for Assembly Delimitation in Dima Hasao District Before 2026 Elections

Also Watch: