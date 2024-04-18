Assam School Teacher Missing in Shillong: Concerns Rise as Search Intensifies

GUWAHATI: A 55-year-old schoolteacher identified as Sanjay Sharma from Assam has gone missing in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

Sharma, who lives in Hawang village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, arrived in Shillong at 9:30 am on Monday.

Still, since also, no one has been able to communicate with him. The Lumdiengjri Police Station has filed a report about his disappearance.