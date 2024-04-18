Assam School Teacher Missing in Shillong: Concerns Rise as Search Intensifies

GUWAHATI: A 55-year-old schoolteacher identified as Sanjay Sharma from Assam has gone missing in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.
Sharma, who lives in Hawang village in the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, arrived in Shillong at 9:30 am on Monday.
Still, since also, no one has been able to communicate with him. The Lumdiengjri Police Station has filed a report about his disappearance.
According to reports, Sharma was supposed to go marketing at Iewduh but faded from Garikhana rather. His mobile phone has been out of network, which has raised enterprises about his safety.
Sharma is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has a dark complexion, and has a cut mark on his left arm. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a striped sweater, and carrying a bag from the SPM IAS Academy in Guwahati.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about Sharma's whereabouts to call 9089190825 or 9101394977, or to contact the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, local residents are worried about Sharma's disappearance, and efforts are being made to find him and bring him back safely.
In a similar instance, a high school student named Avinash Rai went missing in Jamurighat in Assam. This news comes just before the start of exams on March 16. The incident shocks everyone. Family and neighbors are searching for him desperately.
Avinash Rai, the son of local businessman, Om Prakash Rai. Avinash was last seen going to the business center in Itakhola. He didn't return. His family and friends are very worried. They are trying to find any signs of Avinash, but so far, no luck.
Avinash's two-wheeler, the vehicle he used, was found in an irrigation drain. It was found early in the morning. Everyone is more worried now. Avinash's disappearance is puzzling. People can't figure out where he is. Local authorities are also confused.
