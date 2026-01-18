Assam: School Timings Revised in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Considering the return of normal temperatures in Golaghat district, and as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Golaghat, along with the academic calendars of SCERT and SEBA, the previous school timings will be resumed from Saturday for all government/provincialized and private schools under Golaghat district. According to a notification issued by the Inspector of Schools, Golaghat district, the lower primary schools will function from 9:00 am to 2:05 pm while middle English schools/upper primary schools/high schools and higher secondary/senior secondary schools will hold classes from 9:00 am to 3:25 pm.

Also Read: School timings revised in Darrang amid ongoing cold wave