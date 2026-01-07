School timings revised in Darrang amid ongoing cold wave

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In view of the intense cold wave continuing for the past few days in Darrang district, the teaching schedule of all government and private educational institutions in the district has been changed with effect from Tuesday. As per the instructions issued on Monday by the Inspector of Schools, Darrang, in this regard, teaching in lower primary schools will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Similarly, teaching in upper primary, high schools, and higher secondary educational institutions will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This instruction will remain in force until a new instruction is issued. However, this directive will not apply to the schedules of examinations that have already been announced by any council, board, or other examination-controlling authority.

