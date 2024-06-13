Nagaland Health Department Warns Against Misleading Medical Advertisements

KOHIMA: The Department of Health & Family Welfare in Nagaland has issued stern warning against dissemination of misleading medical advertisements. It emphasizes the legal implications under Section 7 of the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

The Act explicitly prohibits any individual or entity from participating in publication of advertisements that promote drugs using misleading claims. This includes advertisements suggesting or encouraging use of drugs for purposes such as procuring miscarriages. It also covers preventing conception, enhancing sexual pleasure or correcting menstrual disorders in women.

Moreover the Act bans advertisements related to diagnosis, cure mitigation, treatment or prevention of 54 specified diseases and conditions. This extensive list includes serious medical issues. These issues are Appendicitis Blindness, Cancer Leprosy, Sexual Impotence and Female Sterility among others.

Section 7 of Act outlines strict penal provisions for violators. First-time offenders may face imprisonment for up to six months. A fine or both. For subsequent convictions, penalties increase to imprisonment for up to one year. A fine or both.

In light of these legal provisions, Nagaland health department has called upon print media. Publishers advertisement agencies and social media users to exercise caution. Avoid promoting or broadcasting any drug or medicinal product that violates 1954 Act. Department underscored strict legal action will be taken against any individual or organization found contravening these regulations.

This move by health department aims to protect public from dangers of misleading medical advertisements. Misleading advertisements can lead to harmful health practices and exploitation. The department’s proactive stance seeks to ensure all medical claims made in advertisements are accurate. Scientifically validated and in best interest of public health.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare urges stakeholders to adhere strictly to Act's provisions. It emphasizes importance of ethical advertising in healthcare sector. By maintaining high standards in medical advertising department aims to safeguard health and well-being of people of Nagaland.

This announcement serves as crucial reminder. It is essential for advertisers and media entities to verify legitimacy. Claims made in medical advertisements must contribute to informed and health-conscious society. The department’s vigilance underscores its commitment. It is about upholding public health standards preventing spread of potentially harmful misinformation remains paramount.