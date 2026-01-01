Assam: Schools under BTC to remain closed till January 3

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The Director of Education, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), declared that in the interest of students and public wellbeing, the government, provincialized, and private elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools under the council would be closed from January 1 to January 3 due to the prevailing cold weather condition. The dropping of mercury in Kalaigaon since the past three days has also adversely affected farmers who are unable to work in their paddy fields due to the extreme cold weather. Despite being the peak time for the farming of various vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, pumpkin, chilli, and carrot, the farmers are finding it difficult to work their fields. They are now worried that this might affect their agricultural production this year.

