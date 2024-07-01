Assam: Science and environment-based exhibition held at Goroimari in Kamrup district

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A Kamrup district-level science and environment model exhibition and competition was held at FA Ahmed College, Goroimari, with a daylong programme.

The programme was organised by the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Rampur Block, in association with FA Ahmed College, Goroimari. The programme was sponsored by the Assam Science, Technology, and Environment Council (ASTEC).

Sources said that more than 80 models were displayed in the exhibition by the students of over 50 schools from all over the Kamrup district.

Beuti Rabha and Monalisha Barman of St. Louis High School have gathered the first prize in the competition for their model on carbon purification. Rooman Waris and Wasbir Jahan of Al Amin Islamic Model School have placed second for their model on Smart City. Mousumi Das and Ibrahim Laskar of Hatem Choudhary Sishu Niketan got third prize for their model on vermi composting; Jebin Atifa Akhtar and Shamima Nasrin of Royal English School got fourth place for their model on sustainable waste management; Umme Salma and Masuma Islam of Brahmaputra Valley Academy got fifth prize; and Monowara Begum and Nuresma Begum of Simina Anchalik Higher Secondary School were awarded the 6th prize in the competition.

Dr. Seikh Majibur Rahman, Prof. Mohibul Hoque, and Prof. Taibar Rahman of F.A. Ahmed College have acted as judges for the programme.

Speaking in the valedictory meeting on the occasion, District Coordinator of Arjyabhatta Science Centre, Mobaraque Hussain, said that the basic objective of the district-level science and environment-based exhibition is to create awareness among the students on the making of science models and also solve some of the burning environmental-related issues in society through the development of science models. It is also aimed at creating a science society involving students, teachers, and the general public.

The coordinator of the Eco Club Cell of FA Ahmed College, Begum Runa Laila Majumder, highlighted the significance of the district-level science and environment-based exhibition and expressed her delight at the successful conduct of the programme.

President of the governing body of FA Ahmed College, Goroimari, Nurul Islam, said that students of the far-remote, untouched school were greatly benefited by the programme, and he requested that the Arjyabhatta Science Centre conduct such programmes again for the benefit of the student community.

Also Read: Assam: District-level science model competition concludes in Nagaon (sentinelassam.com)