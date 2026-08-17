Assam: Science Congress holds project preparation workshop in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A one-day project preparation workshop was organised at Gyan Bikash Academy, Chatia, on Friday under the initiative of the Biswanath District Organising Committee of the National Children’s Science Congress. The programme, moderated by Ripunjay Bordoloi, District Coordinator of the Biswanath District Children’s Science Congress, began with a welcome address by Beauty Saikia, Headmistress of Gyan Bikash Academy.

Teachers from government and private schools under the Biswanath and Naduar educational blocks participated in the workshop, which was held on the theme “Science and Innovation for Sustainable Development”.

During the technical session, conducted under the supervision of Sanjeev Gogoi and Sanjeev Bormudoi, Assistant District Coordinators of the Biswanath District Children’s Science Congress, resource persons Dr Prashanta Neog, Dr Ratna Kinkar Goswami and Dr Hemendra Choudhury, Professors at Biswanath College of Agriculture, and Dr Debashish Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Biswanath College, elaborated on various aspects of the theme. Rana Prasad Hazarika, Working President, and Dr Bhakta Prasad Gautam, Advisor, attended the valedictory ceremony as Chief Guests.

A similar training programme was also held at Pub Behali Higher Secondary School on Thursday for teachers from the Behali and Chaiduar educational blocks. The programme was coordinated by Gakul Mahanta, Educational Coordinator of the district committee.

The District Children’s Science Congress will be held on October 13. Children aged between 10 and 17 years can apply online to participate in the event through the National Children’s Science Congress website: https://n-csc.in/.

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