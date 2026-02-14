Assam Science Day Celebrated at Shingimari Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The Goreswar branch of the Assam Science Society (ASS) celebrated Assam Science Day with a day-long programme on Friday at Shingimari Higher Secondary School near Goreswar in Tamulpur district.

The programme was inaugurated in the morning by Dimbeswar Rajbonshi, president of the Assam Science Society Goreswar Branch. Following the inauguration, teachers of Shingimari Higher Secondary School planted tree saplings. A quiz and drawing competition was later held among students from several local educational institutions. The opening and reception were conducted by Dimbeswar Rajbonshi, while the purpose of the meeting was explained by Makunda Kakati, secretary of the Assam Science Society Goreswar Branch.

The event was attended by Makan Barman, Principal of Shingimari Higher Secondary School. Dharmakanta Rajbonshi, Coordinator for Kamrup, Baksa, and Tamulpur districts of the Assam Science Society, delivered the keynote address.

In his speech, journalist Abdul Latif Chowdhury highlighted the harms of superstition and emphasized the need to approach every incident rationally. The programme’s chief guest, Mohchinul Haque Ahmed, Executive Director of the Assam Science Society, and retired Headmaster Girin Chandra Deka, who was felicitated with flowers, a hulam gamucha, tree saplings, and certificates, were warmly honoured by the Goreswar branch.

The winners of the quiz and drawing competitions were awarded prizes. The closing ceremony was attended by retired principals Amindra Nath and Khargeshwar Das, along with office bearers of the Assam Science Society.

