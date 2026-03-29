Assam: Science Fair held at Chaiduar College (Autonomous), Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a significant initiative to promote scientific curiosity and innovation among students, a daylong Science Fair 2026 was held on Thursday at Chaiduar College (Autonomous), Gohpur in Biswanath district, witnessing enthusiastic participation from 96 students representing various educational institutions. The event was organized by the DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub with support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), while it was conducted in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college, Assam Science Society (Madhya Chaiduar branch), Gohpur Quiz Forum, and Wild Heart Foundation.

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