4th Barpeta National Book and Science Fair Concludes Successfully

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended closing ceremony of the 4th Barpeta National Book and Science Fair, praised the district’s contribution to literature, arts, science, and culture
Image of the last day event of 4th Barpeta National Book and Science Fair where Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Minister Ranjeet Kumar, and other dignitaries were present
Published on

Barpeta: The 4th Barpeta National Book and Science Fair concluded successfully on December 10, with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attending the closing ceremony as the chief guest. His speech, which was delivered in Assamese, where the Governor highlighted Barpeta’s historical significance and its outstanding contribution to the promotion of literature, arts, and culture in the state. He also paid tribute to revered figures such as Srimanta Sankardev, Madhavdev, and the first martyr of the Assam Movement, Khargeswar Talukdar.

Image of Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya while having tour of the fair
The Governor had a tour of the science exhibition and book fair by taking time to explore the various displays and stalls. He also purchased several books, including works in the Assamese language, to encourage local readership and support for regional literature.

The closing ceremony, presided over by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, senior cabinet minister of the Assam government and President of the Book and Science Fair, was attended by notable personalities including Dr Babul Chandra Das from Barpeta Satra, Dr Bipul Das, a scientist from Jorhat’s CSIR, and Nayan Kumar Baruah, Executive Director of the Indian Oil Research Centre in Bongaigaon.

The event saw participation from several state-level publishing houses, students, teachers, and science enthusiasts, which showcases Assam’s commitment to promoting knowledge, literature, and scientific learning. The fair successfully ended with a cultural celebration and educational enrichment, leaving participants inspired and informed.

