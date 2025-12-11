4th Barpeta National Book and Science Fair Concludes Successfully

The Governor had a tour of the science exhibition and book fair by taking time to explore the various displays and stalls. He also purchased several books, including works in the Assamese language, to encourage local readership and support for regional literature.

The closing ceremony, presided over by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, senior cabinet minister of the Assam government and President of the Book and Science Fair, was attended by notable personalities including Dr Babul Chandra Das from Barpeta Satra, Dr Bipul Das, a scientist from Jorhat’s CSIR, and Nayan Kumar Baruah, Executive Director of the Indian Oil Research Centre in Bongaigaon.

The event saw participation from several state-level publishing houses, students, teachers, and science enthusiasts, which showcases Assam’s commitment to promoting knowledge, literature, and scientific learning. The fair successfully ended with a cultural celebration and educational enrichment, leaving participants inspired and informed.