Assam Science Society Demow Branch Celebrates Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Assam Science Society Demow Branch organized a programme to celebrate the foundation day of the Society on Friday at its branch office. The event began with the hoisting of the flag by Jadab Changmai, President of the Demow Branch. Ghana Kanta Gogoi, retired principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, delivered a speech on the significance of the foundation day. During the programme, the branch felicitated three lifelong members of the Assam Science Society—Swarna Prabha Gohain, Hiteswar Borgohain, and Durlov Borgohain. Certificates were also awarded to two newly enrolled lifelong members, Dr. Sudhir Kumar Das and Juri Kotoky. The programme was attended by several dignitaries, including Arup Kumar Dutta, Joint Secretary of the Central Committee; Hamida Begum, retired professor of the Sociology Department at Demow College; and Dr. Pranjal Bezboruah, among others.

