Assam Scientist Secures Prestigious EU Marie Curie Fellowship for Advanced Cooling Research

Assam: Richita Hazarika, a young researcher originating from North Lakhimpur in Assam, has achieved a significant milestone by winning a fully funded doctoral fellowship under the European Union’s flagship Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) programme. The fellowship will support her advanced scientific research at the Universidad Pública de Navarra (UPNA) in Spain.

Hazarika, an exceptional academic who graduated as a gold medallist from the MTech in Energy Technology program at Tezpur University in 2025, will join UPNA’s Department of Engineering. She will serve as a doctoral researcher within the EU-funded MGICIAN project, a highly competitive MSCA Doctoral Network initiative.

The core objective of the MGICIAN project is to develop sustainable, magnesium-based thermoelectric materials and integrate them into efficient, compact, solid-state cooling modules.

Hazarika’s specific research assignment will target a major challenge in refrigeration engineering: developing a hybrid refrigerator utilizing precise temperature control mechanisms to completely eradicate thermal fluctuations. Her doctoral investigations will be conducted under the direct supervision of UPNA’s renowned expert, Professor David Astrain.

Reacting to her selection, academic mentors at Tezpur University commended her dedication. "Richita's selection for the MSCA fellowship underscores the global caliber of research engineering emerging from Assam. Her work on green, magnesium-based cooling systems addresses vital climate and energy goals," an official statement noted.

Thermoelectric cooling bypasses traditional gas-compression methods, offering an eco-friendly path toward sustainable appliances. By optimizing magnesium-based materials, Hazarika's upcoming research in Spain could significantly enhance the industrial efficiency, reliability, and precision of next-generation solid-state temperature regulation frameworks.

Hazarika is scheduled to relocate to Spain shortly to commence her tenure at UPNA. Her breakthrough stands out as a proud moment for India’s scientific community, illustrating the rising trajectory of regional talent on the global stage of technological innovation.