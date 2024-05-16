Assam: Supreme Court Directs Immediate Deportation of 17 Declared Foreigners Detained in Assam Transit Camps

GUWAHATI: In significant development, Supreme Court has mandated Union Government to expedite deportation of 17 declared foreigners who have been detained in transit camps across Assam. The directive was issued by a bench comprising Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, it follows revelations that these individuals were held without any pending criminal charges.

The court's attention was drawn to plight of these detainees during proceedings concerning conditions prevailing in Assam's detention centers. These facilities house individuals suspected of dubious citizenship status They are deemed foreigners. Notably the bench emphasized that the 17 individuals earmarked for deportation had no legal cases pending against them This raises questions about necessity of their prolonged detention.

The decision was precipitated by report submitted by Assam Legal Services Authority Committee. This committee was tasked with investigating the situation at detention centers. The mandate was issued on April 30. It included identifying declared foreigners detained for more than two years. It also required assessing the facilities provided to them. The committee confirmed that four of detainees had been held for over two years. It did not furnish report on the conditions within detention centers.

During hearing Justice Oka underscored arbitrary nature of detainees' continued confinement. He stated, "These are not cases where trial is pending or offense is pending. They are there only because they are found to be foreigners." He further remarked on allocation of resources. He suggested that funds spent on accommodating foreign nationals could be redirected towards welfare initiatives for Indian citizens.

Justice Bhuyan also raised pertinent questions about deportation process. He inquired whether there existed any formal procedures or treaties with neighboring countries to facilitate repatriation. He stressed need for clarity on next steps after foreign tribunal's ruling. He highlighted the logistical challenges associated with deporting individuals to their countries of origin.

In light of these concerns Court has directed Union Government to provide a compliance report within two months, detailing the progress made toward deporting declared foreigners. Assam State Legal Services Authority has also been tasked with inspecting detention centers. They are to report on facilities available to detainees.

Matter is scheduled for further deliberation on July 26. This underscores Court's commitment to addressing issues of detainee rights. Immigration policy in Assam remains central to this discussion.