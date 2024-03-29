Assam :Scrutiny of nomination papers completed in Golaghat District

Golaghat: On Thursday, the scrutiny process of nomination papers, filed for the No. 10 Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency was carried out in the conference hall of the Office of the District Election Officer, Golaghat. Earlier, a total of 19 nominations were filed by 12 candidates for the No. 10 Kaziranga parliamentary constituency. In presence of the candidates, representatives and the general observer, MJ Pradip Chandren, the returning officer of Kaziranga parliamentary constituency Dr P Uday Praveen scrutinized the nomination papers. Out of the nomination papers filed, 18 nomination papers were accepted and 1 nomination paper was rejected due to underage of the candidate.

At the end of the scrutiny process, nomination papers of a total of 11 candidates were declared as ‘accepted’. These include Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of Bharatiya Janata Party, Roseline Tirkey of the Indian National Congress, Sailen Chandra Malakar of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Salim Ahmed of the Asom Jan Morcha, Independent candidates Binod Gogoi, Diluwara Begum Chowdhury, Abdul Haque, Tridib Jyoti Bhuyan, Jyotish Ranjan Goswami, Anima Deka Gupta of the Voters’ Party International and Saleh Ahmed Mazumder of Republican Party of India (Athawale).

