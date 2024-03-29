District administration under SVEEP hosts special campaign to attract women voters in Nalbari

Nalbari: Synchronizing with the objectives to highlight the significance of active participation of women in the electoral process for the betterment of the nation, an innovative move was taken by the district administration of Nalbari on Thursday under SVEEP. Nalbari, known as the “Pragya Nagari” has a majority of female officers leading the district led by District Commissioner Varnali Deka at the helm as the District Election Officer.

The posts of District Superintendent of Police, Deputy DEO (Election Officer), Finance & Accounts Officer, Treasury Officer, District Information and Public Relations Officer, District Social Welfare Officer etc are all held by women in addition to a majority of Additional Deputy Commissioners, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers being women.

District administration decided to showcase this in a unique way to urge more and more women voters to come forward and caste their votes, to exhort those, if any, still not enrolled in the voters’ list to apply in Form 6 or apply for shifting in Form 8 as needed.

At the end of a hands-on training session for the nearly 300 female polling personnel, all the women polling personnel, officials and officers of the district gathered in front of the office of the District Election Officer, dressed in the traditional Assamese attire – Mekhela Chador in various hues of pink.

They held pink placards with various SVEEP messages urging all to assert their right and duty to cast their votes. Adding colour and motivating cheer to the campaign, beautiful Rangolis with the ECI logo, poll date etc were made, on this festive occasion to celebrate the festival of democracy. It is seen that the District Poll percentage (83.5%) is much higher than that National (67.18%) and State (81.5%) Averages but the differential in percentage of male voting to female is much more. Whereas at National and state levels, the male and female voting percentages respectively were 67.4%/67.01% and 81.7%/81.4% but for Nalbari, compared to 84.4% for males, voting percentage against female was only 82.4%. In another unprecedented move, 50% of the Urban Polling stations of the District would be “manned” entirely by women polling teams in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections for Nalbari District which goes to poll in the third phase on May 7.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election: Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel visits Dima Hasao

Also Watch: