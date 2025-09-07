Assam: Scrutiny of Nomination Papers Concludes for BTC Election, 2025 in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The scrutiny of nomination papers for the forthcoming BTC Election, 2025 in Kokrajhar district for 12 constituencies was completed on Thursday.

In Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, a total of 49 candidates remain in the fray. This includes 17 in no.7- Fakiragram (Open), 7 in no. 8-Dotma (ST), 7 in no. 9-Banargaon (ST), 5 in no. 10-Debargaon (ST), 8 in no. 11-Baukhungri (ST), and 5 in no. 12-Salakati (ST). In Parbatjhora sub-division, scrutiny was conducted for No. 1-Parbatjhora (ST) constituency, where 9 candidates remain in contest.

In Gossaigaon sub-division, after scrutiny, 57 candidates remain valid including 17 in no. 2-Guma (Open), 11 in no. 3-Srirampur (Open), 10 in no. 4-Jamduar (ST), 10 in no. 5-Soraibil (ST) and 9 in no. 6-Kachugaon (ST).

During the scrutiny, one nomination from no. 2-Guma (Open) constituency was rejected owing to defects in the electoral roll entries of the proposer. As neither the candidate nor his authorized representative was present to provide clarification, the nomination paper was declared invalid.

It was seen that most of the constituencies saw an increase in the number of contestants. Fakiragram (Non-ST) seat has the highest number of contestants with 17 candidates followed by Guma (open) with 11 candidates and Baokhungri (ST) with 11 candidates while Debargaon (ST) and Salakati (ST) have the lowest number of candidates with just 5 contestants each.

