Meghalaya: KHADC Delimitation Committee to Submit Report by Late June

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Delimitation Committee set to submit its much-anticipated report by last week of June. According to Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh committee’s chairman and a former judge of KHADC. The findings are nearly complete despite facing considerable challenges.

In a media briefing on Sunday. Kharsyiemlieh confirmed committee’s progress and its commitment to deadline. “I have informed Executive Committee. We will submit our report by last week of June,” he said.

Committee's task of reorganizing council's 29 constituencies was complicated by lack of specific electoral rolls for district council constituencies. Instead they received electoral rolls for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Which were not applicable for their purposes. “The list of voters for district council constituencies is different,” Kharsyiemlieh explained. Highlighting the difficulty in accurately assessing number of electorates and villages attached to existing constituencies without correct data.

Despite this setback. Committee continued its work to avoid delays. Kharsyiemlieh stated. “We needed electoral rolls of district council constituencies to accurately assess the number of electorates and villages attached to existing 29 constituencies” Throughout delimitation process committee has addressed several petitions. Although they were unable to accommodate petition submitted in last week of May due to time constraints. “We did not have any more time to conduct hearings for them,” Kharsyiemlieh noted.

Earlier in year Governor extended Council’s term by six months starting from March 13. This followed a recommendation by Cabinet. This extension provided committee with additional time to finalize their report.

Kharsyiemlieh concluded on cautious optimism. Stating “We will try our best to produce report that will be acceptable to all but we also understand that it is impossible to ensure everyone is happy with report.” This statement underscores the complexity and sensitivity of delimitation process.

The KHADC Delimitation Committee's efforts reflect critical step in ongoing governance and administrative adjustments within the Khasi Hills region aim to better represent its constituencies. The report’s submission in late June will mark significant milestone.