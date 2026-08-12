Assam: Sea of Tricolour marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Haflong

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HAFLONG: A sea of Tricolour was witnessed in Haflong on Tuesday as around 400 people participated in a grand 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, organised as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Dima Hasao.

The rally was attended by Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa, Executive Council Members, Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs), and officials of the council and district administration.

Dima Hasao District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge and Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoty were also present during the rally. The rally was held from the Veer Sambudhan Statue to the Council Rotary.

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