Assam News

SSB’s Tiranga bicycle rally in Udalguri inspires patriotism under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026

The ‘A’ Company of the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a flag-hoisting ceremony and Tiranga March bicycle rally at Rowta Station High School in Udalguri district on Monday under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign-2026.
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ‘A’ Company of the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a flag-hoisting ceremony and Tiranga March bicycle rally at Rowta Station High School in Udalguri district on Monday under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign-2026. The programme aimed to promote patriotism, national unity and respect for the National Flag and create awareness about the campaign among students and local residents.

A total of 77 students, 11 teachers, one Assam Police personnel and 18 SSB personnel participated in the event. The participants took part in the bicycle rally and expressed their commitment to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The programme also sought to strengthen community engagement and encourage public participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Also Read: Assam: Tiranga yatra, cycle rally to mark Har Ghar Tiranga in Sonitpur

SSB
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026
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