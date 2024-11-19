Assam Seals Border With Manipur, Deploys Commandos Amid Growing Tensions

GUWAHATI: Amidst the prevailing unrest in Manipur, Assam has sent elite commandos to strengthen security and has closed its border with the violence-hit state. After months of ethnic strife in Manipur since last May, which has already led to hundreds of deaths and innumerable displacements, Assam has taken this unprecedented step.

The Assam Police has developed a sophisticated strategy to put an end to any uprising that might originate in Manipur. Along the 204-kilometer shared border between Assam and Manipur, there would be more robust checkpoint surveillance for anyone who is currently unreliable.

Currently, heavily armed commandos police the main border access points and will not allow unauthorized movements.