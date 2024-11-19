Assam Seals Border With Manipur, Deploys Commandos Amid Growing Tensions

GUWAHATI: Amidst the prevailing unrest in Manipur, Assam has sent elite commandos to strengthen security and has closed its border with the violence-hit state. After months of ethnic strife in Manipur since last May, which has already led to hundreds of deaths and innumerable displacements, Assam has taken this unprecedented step.
The Assam Police has developed a sophisticated strategy to put an end to any uprising that might originate in Manipur. Along the 204-kilometer shared border between Assam and Manipur, there would be more robust checkpoint surveillance for anyone who is currently unreliable.
Currently, heavily armed commandos police the main border access points and will not allow unauthorized movements.
“We cannot take any chances. The unrest in Manipur is deeply concerning, and sealing the border is essential to protect our people and maintain peace,” a senior Assam Police official said. The state government has also called for cooperation from residents in border areas, urging them to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity.
Long-standing ethnic tensions between the Kuki and Meitei populations have caused turmoil in Manipur. The state and the broader region were both negatively impacted by the unrest itself. The situation is made worse by the people escaping from areas of active violence.
This action does, in fact, demonstrate how strongly Assam is concerned about averting violent repercussions from the outbreak of this impending catastrophe.
It has been difficult to put up border security in Assam, the entry point to the northeastern state. Since the state shares borders with Bangladesh and Bhutan in addition to the northeastern states, it frequently shapes and directs cross-border interactions. Commandos are currently in action. This illustrates Assam's willingness to strike back against any danger.
As the situation in Manipur continues to unfold, Assam’s fortified stance is a reminder of the fragility and interconnectedness of peace in the region. While the immediate focus remains on securing the border, the long-term solution lies in addressing the root causes of the unrest.
Until then, Assam’s commandos stand guard, a visible symbol of resilience in an uncertain time.
