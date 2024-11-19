Punjab Police Nabs Assam-Based Duo Behind 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case

CHANDIGARH: In a major crackdown on a cyber-crime network, Punjab Police have arrested two men from Assam for their involvement in a massive scam that duped a 76-year-old retired government officer of Rs 76 lakh. The scam, referred to as "digital arrest," exploited victims' fear by posing as law enforcement officials to extort money.
The accused, Najrul Ali and Midul Ali, were apprehended after an intensive investigation by Punjab’s State Cyber Crime Division. Their arrest has unearthed a sprawling cyber fraud network spanning seven states and linked to international callers from Cambodia and Hong Kong.
The victim, a retired government officer, reported being contacted via WhatsApp by fraudsters claiming to be officials from Mumbai Cyber Crime. The imposters accused him of money laundering and claimed a subpoena had been issued against him by the Bombay High Court.
Under the pretence of clearing his name, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 76 lakh to multiple bank accounts. DGP Gaurav Yadav revealed that the scam involved creating a false sense of urgency and fear, a tactic that the syndicate had used in at least 11 other cases, amounting to fraud worth Rs 15 crore.
Investigators traced the fraud to remote districts of Assam, where Najrul Ali was responsible for syphoning off the money, while Midul Ali provided documents to open the fraudulent bank accounts. Bank records and digital footprints also linked the syndicate to international operatives making threat calls from Cambodia and Hong Kong.
A special police team travelled to Assam last week and arrested the accused, who have been brought to Mohali on transit remand for further interrogation. ADGP Cybercrime Division V Neeraja shared that the investigation has also led to summons being issued to bank officials who facilitated the opening of fraudulent accounts.
The "digital arrest" scam highlights the growing sophistication of cybercriminals, who now exploit technology and psychological tactics to target vulnerable individuals. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of such calls before taking action.
The Punjab Police’s swift action has not only brought two culprits to justice but has also struck a blow against a criminal network operating on a massive scale. The investigation is ongoing, with further arrests expected as authorities dig deeper into the syndicate’s operations.
ALSO WATCH: