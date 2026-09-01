Assam: SEC Reviews Poll Preparedness for Silchar Municipal Corporation Election

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various political parties in Guwahati to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) election.

State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sarma chaired the meeting at the conference hall of the State Election Commission office at Panjabari. Representatives discussed issues including seat reservation, expenditure limits for candidates, digital election management and the Model Code of Conduct.

Sarma sought the cooperation of all political parties to ensure the smooth conduct of the election. State Election Commission Secretary Gitartha Baruah and representatives of various political parties attended the meeting. The election will cover 42 wards, with 270,772 registered voters expected to cast their votes at 316 polling stations. The electorate comprises 1.29 lakh male and 1.40 lakh female voters.

Of the 42 wards, seven seats will be reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, including three for women. The remaining 35 seats will be open for contest, with 18 of them reserved for women.

Also Read: 2.71 Lakh Electors Listed: Final Electoral Roll published for Silchar Municipal Corporation