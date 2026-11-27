A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Assam has achieved a significant national distinction in the field of environmental conservation, securing the second position among Indian states in the environment category, according to the State of India's Environment 2026 report published by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the achievement through a post on his social media platform X.

The report evaluates states on the basis of 48 indicators under 16 sub-categories, covering important aspects such as forest cover and biodiversity, waste management, climate change, and water resources. Assam has performed well across these parameters to secure the second position. This achievement is being viewed as a positive indication of the State Government's initiatives towards environmental conservation, increasing forest cover, protecting biodiversity, and implementing environment-friendly policies. Meanwhile, allegations have also surfaced that coal mafias are destroying the biodiversity-rich forests of the historic Patkai Hills, regarded as the lifeline of Upper Assam, thereby causing serious damage to the ecosystem.

According to data from Global Forest Watch (GFW), Assam has recorded the highest loss of tree cover among all Indian states. Between 2001 and 2025, the state lost approximately 3,600 square kilometres of green cover. Expansion of agricultural land, shifting cultivation (jhum), infrastructure development, and industrial mining have been identified as the major causes of this destruction.