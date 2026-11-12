Assam's Development Projects Spark Environmental Concerns: 1879.59 ha Forestland Diverted in Recent Years

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Some of the major development initiatives in Assam, especially those pertaining to infrastructure, are apparently being undertaken at a huge cost to the environment - loss of green cover, and the corresponding loss of wildlife.

Consider the 121.43-km Guwahati Ring Road project being implemented by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to decongest Guwahati and strengthen regional connectivity across the Northeast.

As a part of the ambitious project will be greenfield highway (Baihata Chariali-Sonapur stretch that will also include a bridge over the Brahmaputra river), 7.12 hectare (ha) of forestland is reportedly being diverted for the purpose. And this is only adding to the growing trend of diversion of forestlands in the state for non-forest use.

While over 1,000 ha forestlands have been diverted in the past few years in this manner, now a part of the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary too will suffer the same fate.

Scheduled to be completed by January 23, 2030, the NHAI has already awarded the contract of the ring road project to Dineshchandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt Ltd, which has started work in the greenfield stretch near Khamrenga Beel, Thakurkuchi, near Chandrapur on the city outskirts.

Rich in biodiversity, Khamrenga Beel attracts a large number of migratory birds and a variety of wildlife, including elephants, wild boars, deer, etc.

But, with human activity picking up in the area related to construction, including use of heavy machinery, activists now fear for the wildlife. They also warned that post-completion, the wildlife will be hugely affected by the heavy movement of traffic on the new stretch of road.

Hence, questions are increasingly being raised as to why environmental impacts, particularly on forests and wildlife, are not taken into consideration at the planning stage of such mega projects.

Activists contend that even the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary could have been left untouched had the ring road project being aligned in such a manner bypassing the rich biodiversity area, especially the greenfield stretch, during the planning stage itself.

Meanwhile, diversion of forestland for non-forest purposes has been continuing unabated in Assam, with 1,879.59 ha being diverted over the past few years.

In 2020-2021, a forest area comprising 1157.35 ha was approved for diversion for various development works, particularly infrastructure. In 2021-2022, 133.43 ha was diverted; in 2022-2023, it was 45.42 ha; in 2023-24, it was 363 ha; and in 2024-25, the diversion of forestland was 180.40 ha.

To cite another example, the four-laning and upgrading of the Guwahati-Goalpara road (covering portions of NH-17 in lower Assam) by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has witnessed huge felling of trees along the route, while increased mining and other development activities in the hilly districts too have led to huge decline in forest cover.

Now wonder, reports claim that green cover in Assam is fast dwindling.

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