Assam: Second ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’ held in Barpeta

BARPETA: The second "Sardar@150 Unity March" was organised in Barpeta today at the Gopinath Bordoloi Memorial HS School Playground, Barpeta Road, in the august presence of Minister For Panchayat & Rural Development etc. Ranjeet Kumar Dass. The event formed part of the nationwide observance of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose administrative vision played a crucial role in shaping a unified India. It was held under the broader framework of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, reflecting the ideals of unity, integrity, and national cohesion.

The programme began with a sapling plantation on the school premises, symbolising a collective commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable growth. This was followed by a floral tribute and Shraddhanjali to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with participation from government officials, representatives of social and cultural organisations, students, and members of the public. A cultural segment featuring a patriotic dance performance was presented thereafter. As part of the day's activities, attendees also took the Nasha Mukti (Drug-Free) Pledge, affirming a commitment to building a society free from substance dependence. In conjunction with the commemoration, essay and debate competitions were held across Barpeta district, and prizes were distributed during the programme.

Participants from three educational institutions took part in today's Unity March at Barpeta Road. The institutions represented were Gopinath Bordoloi Memorial High School, Dr. K.K. Das Memorial Girls' High School, and St. Joseph's High School.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dass reflected on the enduring relevance of Sardar Patel's resolve and nation-oriented approach, observing that India's present developmental goals - such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat - extend from Patel's idea of a cohesive, self-reliant nation. He encouraged all present, particularly the younger generation, to adopt similar principles of responsibility, cooperation, and forward-minded progress. He reiterated that Patel's legacy is a living force, pushing India to think bigger, build smarter, and move boldly towards a developed future.

The programme was attended by District Development Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Lata Dekaraja, Assistant Commissioner Parineeta Chakraborty, Circle Officer Nirmal Jyoti Sharma, convener of the Unity March program Sanjay Majumder, and other dignitaries.

Following the March, Minister Dass unveiled a 12-foot statue of the late music maestro Zubeen Garg at Sorbhog on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The statue was constructed with the support of the Sorbhog Municipal Board, the Sorbhog Chamber of Commerce, and local residents, and was inaugurated in the presence of Nirmal Adhikari, Satradhikar of Sundaridia Satra, stated a press release.

