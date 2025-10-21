Cachar to Host Sardar@150 Unity March Ahead of Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

Silchar: Cachar is set to join the nation in celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the upcoming Sardar@150 Unity March, an initiative aimed at promoting unity, self-reliance, and national development.

Ahead of the march, the Cachar District Administration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and MY Bharat, will host a press conference on 22 October at 2 p.m. in the New Conference Hall of the D.C. Office, Cachar.

The event will detail the campaign’s vision, schedule, and opportunities for public participation. It will be attended by the Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency, and the District Commissioner, Cachar.

Officials said the initiative seeks to commemorate Patel’s enduring legacy as a unifier and nation-builder, inspiring citizens to uphold the values he championed throughout his life.