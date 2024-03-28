Assam: Section 144 CrPC clamped in Cachar

SILCHAR: In view of Parliamentary Election, 2024 to 8 HP , Silchar (SC) constituency of Cachar district on April, 26, the District Magistrate, Cachar has issued a number of prohibitions under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code in apprehension of incidents of election related violence, malpractices by the miscreants and disturbances of peace and tranquility in the conduct of election process.

Issuing an order to this effect on Wednesday, district magistrate , Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha stated that assembly of more than 5 persons within the periphery of 100 metres from the offices of returning officer or assistant returning officer of the 8 HP , Silchar constituency and more than 2 vehicles to come within the periphery of 100 meters of the office of returning officer or assistant returning officer of the 8HP , Silchar constituency are strictly prohibited.

The order further stated that assembly of persons coming in the processions accompanying the candidates within such periphery while coming to submit nomination before returning officer or assistant returning officer are also prohibited, however maximum number of persons that can be allowed to enter the office of returning officer or assistant returning officer at the time of filing of nomination has been limited to 5 including the candidate.

