Assam: Section 144 CrPC clamped in Cachar ahead of Parliamentry election

SILCHAR: Apprehending communal violence and breach in peace and tranquility, the district magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha has issued an order clamping 144 CrPC throughout the district in apprehension of breach of peace, public tranquility and safety of the public during election period.

This order comes into force into immediate effect which states that no person or group is allowed to carry weapons like lathi, lance, spears or machete or any other articles which can be used as a weapon of offence.

No person is allowed to carry or use any bomb, crackers or any other materials which can produce sound or any chemical effect. No person or group of person is allowed to carry toy gun, toy pistol and revolver.

Considering the urgency of the circumstances, this order is passed ex-parse. The order comes into force with immediate effect throughout the district of Cachar and shall remain valid until further order, stated a press release.

