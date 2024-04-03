Assam: MLA Basanta Das launches door-to-door campaign in areas under Mangaldai legislative assembly constituency

MANGALDAI: “Please cast your vote for the development,” with this appeal former Minister-cum-Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, the lone Congress legislator in the eleven legislative assembly constituencies under No 4 Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency has been launching door to door poll campaign in the areas under Mangaldai legislative assembly constituency. “My sole aim and dream is only to expedite the pace of development works in my constituency. Along with the high hope and faith of the people of the state, people of Mangaldai too has high hope on the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government on paving the way for the all round development,” he appealed to the people during his election campaign. Though his mentor in politics former Congress parliamentarian Madhab Rajbongshi has been projected as the Congress candidate in the ensuing general election from No 4 Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency, yet legislator Das refrained from launching poll campaign in favour of the Congress candidate.

Legislator Das had defeated the BJP candidate in the last assembly election reflecting his popularity among the electorates of Mangaldai constituency and few days back legislator Das has openly expressed his support to the state government. Significantly the common people irrespective of their castes and languages has appreciated the role of the Congress legislator Basanta Das with the hope to see the development activities in Mangaldai which was initiated by him during his tenure as the legislator in 2001 to 2006.

Mention may be made here that few days back a large number of Congress activists of Mangaldai in a major setback to the Congress had resigned from the Congress and joined BJP.

