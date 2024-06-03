Manipur: Huge Cache of Explosives Seized in Thoubal District; Joint Operation by Police and Assam Rifles

IMPHAL: In a significant security operation a large cache of explosives and arms seized on Sunday by joint team of Kakching district police and 37 Assam Rifles.

In a major security operation in Moltingcham village, Thoubal district substantial cache of explosives seized during joint operation by Kakching district police. The operation aimed to curb illegal activities to enhance safety in the region.

According to official reports, the combing operation meticulously planned. Executed by commando team led by Officer-in-Charge S. Birla of Kakching Commando Unit. The operation conducted under strict supervision of Superintendent of Police Thokchom Vikramjit. It was directed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Binoi Chongtham.

The team initiated operation early morning around 7 am. They meticulously searched area. Their efforts paid off. They discovered significant haul of illegal explosives and related items. Recovered cache included four .36 hand grenades. There were two country-made explosive pipe launchers. They also found several 12 bore cartridges. Additionally found were five mortar smoke shells measuring two inches, two helmets a Baofeng radio handset, three bulletproof vests. One leg anklet was also recovered.

This operation underscores ongoing efforts of local law enforcement and military units to combat illegal arms. It enhances security in region. The successful seizure of these dangerous items has likely prevented potential misuse. Also possible threats to public safety have been averted.

Recovered items were promptly handed over to Sugnu police station for documentation and safekeeping. A case has been registered Further investigations are underway to trace origins of these explosives in an effort to identify any individuals or groups involved in their possession and potential distribution are ongoing.

Local residents have expressed relief and appreciation for swift action taken by authorities. This operation not only highlights dedication and efficiency of Kakching district police. It underscores efforts of 37 Assam Rifles. It also serves as deterrent to those involved in illegal activities.

As investigation progresses authorities are expected to provide more details. Origins and intended use of seized items will be scrutinized. This successful operation marks a significant step towards maintaining peace. Security in Thoubal district and its surrounding areas is paramount.

Collaboration between different law enforcement agencies and military units continues to be crucial ensuring safety and well-being of local population remains a priority.