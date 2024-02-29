Assam Secures Historic Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Investment, Paving the Way for Technological Transformation

GUWAHATI: Assam is on the brink of an industrial revolution with a huge 27,000 crore rupees investment, a new age of advancement in semiconductors is dawning. The Union Cabinet nod on February 29 has set the course for this dramatic change. This giant leap is about to redefine Assam's economic muscle and spur a seismic shift in its industrial strength.
This significant investment is spearheaded by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd. It's all about constructing a cutting-edge semiconductor ATMP hub in Jagiroad, located in Morigaon district. Tata will repurpose the once Nagaon Paper Mills land, which was bought in a public auction by the Assam Government the previous year.
The heart of this enterprise is the futuristic native semiconductor packing methods. These breakthrough methods embody next-gen flip chip and ISIP tech. The facility aims for a commanding daily production capacity of 48 million units. The sectors set to benefit range from automotive to consumer electronics and telecom to mobile phones.
In a parallel development, Tata Electronics Private Limited is joining forces with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. They are preparing the ground for a Semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat. This setup invigorates a stunning 91,000 crore rupees investment to kick out 50,000 wafer starts each month. Sectors including electric vehicles, telecom, defence, automotive, consumer electronics, display, and power electronics could all be the beneficiaries.
India's strategic plans not only build our role in the world's semiconductor market, but they also show our dedication to tech excellence. Working together with global partners shows India's path to being independent in the semiconductor field, confirming our place as a powerful tech contender worldwide.
As India takes this big step towards standing on its own feet in the semiconductor industry, the Union Cabinet's strong support marks a key moment in our tech history.
