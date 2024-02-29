Mizoram Chief Minister Rejects Biometric Collection for Myanmar and Bangladesh Refugees

AIZAWL: Chief Minister Lalduhoma of Mizoram announced that his state won't gather biometric data of Myanmar and Bangladesh refugees. He declared this would be the case despite orders from the Centre. He said the online tool meant to help identify and deport illegal immigrants, was now being used on refugees. Lalduhoma assured that not one refugee would be deported until their home countries were peaceful again.
Right now, Mizoram shelters over 32,000 nationals from Myanmar and 1,167 Bangladeshis. There is a challenging humanitarian crisis. People from Myanmar sought asylum after the military's takeover in February 2021, and the Bangladeshis escaped military action in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in November 2022. Also, more than 9,000 Mizoram residents displaced by ethnic violence are seeking shelter in their own state.
The Chief Minister told the lawmakers that, despite being directed to collect biometric details, Mizoram has chosen not to. The Council of Ministers made this decision. They were worried about the data collection happening during assembly elections. Lalduhoma reiterated these worries when he met with the Union Home Minister.
He feared that refugees would worry and feel threatened by deportation because of these biometric directives.
During the legislative session, Lalduhoma shared that the state is helping the refugees and its own displaced people through its resources. He recognized the Central Government's contribution, including monetary support of Rs 3 crore from prior administrations and ongoing aid to the current one. Mizoram, in spite of struggles, will remain dedicated to offering shelter and help to refugees.
Mizoram's Champhai district has the largest number of Myanmar refugees currently. The Lawngtlai district, on the other hand, provides shelter to Bangladeshi nationals. The state's diverse population is greatly influenced by the Mizos' ethnic connections to the Chin people of Myanmar, Bangladesh's Bawm group, and Manipur's Kuki-Zo community.
Mizoram is dealing with a growing number of refugees and displaced persons. The state's decision not to gather biometric information shows a thoughtful handling of the complex situation. Refugees in Mizoram are further reassured by the Home Minister's guarantee of no deportations till tranquility returns to their home countries.
