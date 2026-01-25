Assam: Security agencies hold joint mock drill at Tinsukia railway station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen preventive security measures, the Indian Army’s Red Shield Gunners conducted a Joint Mock Drill at Tinsukia Railway Station, a key public utility and critical infrastructure node in the region on Friday. The exercise focused on preparedness and co-ordinated response against potential threats posed by Anti-National Elements (ANE) targeting vital public spaces and administrative installations. The mock drill simulated realistic hostile scenarios at the railway station, testing response mechanisms, communication protocols and on-ground co-ordination among multiple agencies. Elements of Special Forces, in close co-ordination with the State Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Civil Administration participated in the exercise. The drill aimed to validate existing joint Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), identify areas for improvement and enhance interoperability among participating agencies. Emphasis was laid on swift threat neutralisation, crowd management, casualty evacuation and restoration of normalcy in minimum time.

